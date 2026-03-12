Senate approves national autism care bill on final reading

Among the key provisions of the bill is the expansion of early detection and intervention programs to improve access to screening, diagnosis and therapy services for children with autism.

“Bawat bata ay may kakayahan na dapat matulungan nating ma-develop. Kung may maagang pagsusuri at sapat na therapy, mas nagkakaroon sila ng pagkakataon na maabot ang kanilang buong potensyal,” the senator said.

The measure also promotes inclusive education by encouraging schools to adopt learning support systems tailored to students with autism. Educational institutions are expected to work closely with government agencies to ensure that learners with ASD receive appropriate assistance within the school environment.

In addition, the bill seeks to create more employment and livelihood opportunities for individuals with autism through skills development and workplace inclusion programs.

“Ang layunin natin ay hindi lamang matulungan sila sa kanilang kalagayan kundi mabigyan din sila ng pagkakataon na makibahagi sa lipunan. Kapag may sapat na suporta sa edukasyon at trabaho, nagiging mas maayos ang kanilang kinabukasan,” Go said.

The proposed law also calls for closer coordination among national government agencies, local government units and community organizations in implementing autism-related programs and raising public awareness.

Families caring for persons with autism often face financial and emotional challenges, particularly in accessing specialized therapy and educational services. The bill aims to address these gaps through a structured national approach to autism care and support.

“Hindi dapat maging hadlang ang autism para sa isang tao na magkaroon ng pagkakataon sa edukasyon, trabaho, at maayos na pamumuhay. Tungkulin nating tiyakin na may sapat na programa at suporta para sa kanila at sa kanilang mga pamilya,” Go added.

Go has also pushed for broader mental health reforms in the country. He is among the authors of Republic Act No. 12080 or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, which promotes mental health programs for students.

He also served as principal sponsor of Republic Act No. 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialized service units, including mental health services, in regional hospitals under the Department of Health.

Go likewise filed Senate Bill No. 176 seeking to establish mental health offices in all public higher education institutions nationwide to provide counseling services and mental health hotlines.