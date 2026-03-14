11 suspects arrested, P54M drugs seized

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it arrested 11 suspects and seized more than P54 million worth of illegal drugs in nationwide operations conducted within a particularly fruitful 24 hours.
The operations were carried out from 8 a.m. on 12 February to 8 a.m. on 13 February, during which the PNP said it arrested nine high-value individuals and two street-level suspects.
A total of P54,969,000 worth of illegal drugs were confiscated during the operations conducted in several areas from Metro Manila to Mindanao.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the success of the anti-drug operations was due to the strengthened implementation of the police force’s focused agenda
The agenda prioritizes intensified law enforcement operations, internal discipline and improved public service.