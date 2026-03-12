Yulo enters floor exercise final in World Cup

Karl Eldrew Yulo entered the final of the men’s floor exercise in the Antalya leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Turkey on Friday (Manila time).

Yulo, 18, finished in fourth place with a score of 13.666 points and will vie for the gold on Saturday, 14 March.

The younger brother of two-time Paris Olympics gold medalist Carlos Yulo is coming off his seniors division debut in the Baku leg of the World Cup Series in Azerbaijan last week.

Yulo has a chance to increase his chances at a podium finish as he competes in three more apparatuses on Friday.