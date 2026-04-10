Youth groups aid Baguio drivers, push fuel tax cuts

Youth volunteers distributed food packs to more than 60 jeepney and taxi drivers and residents in Aurora Hill on 9 April, combining relief efforts with calls for broader economic reforms.
The initiative, led by Kasiyana: Youth in Action and the University of the Cordilleras–Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants, provided rice, eggs, vegetables, and instant goods to ease daily expenses amid rising fuel costs.
Volunteers conducted house-to-house visits to gather donations, drawing support from local residents and highlighting community-driven efforts to help affected sectors.
Organizers said the activity reflects the spirit of bayanihan but stressed that charity alone is not enough.
The groups called for the removal of value-added and excise taxes on fuel, the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law, and a significant increase in the minimum wage.
They said the effort underscores the need for stronger government intervention as transport workers and low-income communities continue to bear the brunt of the economic crisis.