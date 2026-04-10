VMLP chief pushes unity beyond politics

Bumanglag said he met with vice mayors nationwide and has been advocating for a separation of “political color” from league decisions. He claimed this has encouraged broader cooperation, though he did not cite specific mechanisms to enforce it.

The VMLP, which brings together more than a thousand vice mayors, serves mainly as a coordinating body for local legislation and does not exercise direct authority over city and municipal councils.

Among the initiatives he highlighted was the shift of league conventions into short training sessions or “micro-courses” in partnership with the University of the Philippines. Hundreds of vice mayors attended the initial rollout, with topics shaped by inputs from local officials.

He also cited “E-Legis,” a proposed digital repository of ordinances that would allow local governments to access policies from other jurisdictions. While positioned as a tool to speed up legislative response, details on its coverage, funding, and rollout timeline remain limited.

The league is seeking technical support from the Department of Information and Communications Technology and PLDT for the platform’s infrastructure.

Bumanglag said the system could help vice mayors respond to rising fuel prices, including exploring fund realignments, though discussions are ongoing and no unified policy has been set.

He noted that while interventions have largely focused on the transport sector, other groups — such as commuters — are also affected by fare hikes and could be covered by future local legislation.

Bumanglag also addressed online claims questioning the authenticity of the league’s recent oath-taking in Malacañang, saying he personally witnessed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administer the oath. He described the President as present and interacting with attendees, but declined to comment on his health.

He confirmed that the league raised its digital initiatives during the meeting, including requests for government support, but did not elaborate on any commitments.