VMLP head eyes unity, digital ordinance bank amid fuel crisis

The newly elected president of the Vice Mayor’s League of the Philippines (VMLP) said he is seeking to unite vice mayors across political lines, while acknowledging that party affiliations remain a persistent factor in local governance.
In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Pinili, Ilocos Norte Vice Mayor Maynard Francis Bumanglag said his approach centers on consultations and direct engagement with local officials, following months of attending regional league elections prior to formally assuming office.
Bumanglag said he met with vice mayors nationwide, including provincial and regional leaders, before urging a separation of “political color” from league decisions. He said this has led to broader cooperation within the organization, although he did not cite specific mechanisms to enforce such separation.
The league, which represents more than a thousand vice mayors, plays a coordinating role in local legislation but does not exercise direct authority over city and municipal councils.
Among the initiatives discussed was the conversion of league conventions into short training sessions, or “micro courses,” in partnership with the University of the Philippines. Bumanglag said hundreds of vice mayors attended the initial rollout earlier this year, with topics based on inputs from local officials.
He also cited the rollout of “E-Legis,” a proposed digital repository of ordinances intended to allow local governments to access and review policies adopted in other jurisdictions. While positioned as a tool for faster legislative response, details on its coverage, funding, and timeline for full implementation remain limited.
The league is seeking technical support from the Department of Information and Communications Technology and PLDT for data storage and infrastructure.
Bumanglag said the platform could help vice mayors identify possible responses to rising fuel prices, including proposals to realign local funds. However, he said discussions are ongoing and no unified policy direction has been finalized.
He added that while national and local efforts have largely focused on the transport sector, other groups, such as commuters, are also affected by fare increases, suggesting that local legislation could be expanded to cover a wider range of sectors.
During the interview, Bumanglag also addressed online claims questioning the authenticity of the recent oath-taking of league officers in Malacañang. He said he personally attended the ceremony and maintained that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administered the oath.
Bumanglag described the President as present and able to interact with attendees, but declined to comment in detail on his health, saying he is not in a position to make medical assessments.
He confirmed that the league raised its digital initiatives during the encounter, including requests for support from government agencies, but did not elaborate on any commitments made.
Bumanglag said his priority is to sustain coordination within the league, though how this will translate into more uniform legislative action across local governments remains unclear.