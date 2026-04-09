VMLP head eyes unity, digital ordinance bank amid fuel crisis

Bumanglag said he met with vice mayors nationwide, including provincial and regional leaders, before urging a separation of “political color” from league decisions. He said this has led to broader cooperation within the organization, although he did not cite specific mechanisms to enforce such separation.

The league, which represents more than a thousand vice mayors, plays a coordinating role in local legislation but does not exercise direct authority over city and municipal councils.

Among the initiatives discussed was the conversion of league conventions into short training sessions, or “micro courses,” in partnership with the University of the Philippines. Bumanglag said hundreds of vice mayors attended the initial rollout earlier this year, with topics based on inputs from local officials.

He also cited the rollout of “E-Legis,” a proposed digital repository of ordinances intended to allow local governments to access and review policies adopted in other jurisdictions. While positioned as a tool for faster legislative response, details on its coverage, funding, and timeline for full implementation remain limited.

The league is seeking technical support from the Department of Information and Communications Technology and PLDT for data storage and infrastructure.