3,320 tricycle drivers get cash relief in Balanga City

The said assistance is expected to be conducted in other towns of Bataan, once the DSWD releases the schedule of distribution.

Drivers in Orani and neighboring towns recently petitioned for a 50 percent fare hike. Reports indicate that daily take-home earnings have dropped from a typical P1,000–P1,500 down to approximately P500–P700 due to gasoline costs.

In Limay, an Online Tricycle ID Registration System was launched via the 1Limay platform to streamline licensing for over 5,000 drivers.