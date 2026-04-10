3,320 tricycle drivers get cash relief in Balanga City

Some 3,320 tricycle drivers received cash relief assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Balanga City, Bataan on 8 April 2026.
The said distribution of cash assistance was held at the Vista Mall wherein the 3,320 tricycle drivers received P5,000 each.
According to Governor Joet Garcia, the cash assistance is a huge help to. The drivers especially for their day-to-day expenses and support their families' needs. The distribution will continue until all the beneficiaries receive their assistance.
The said assistance is expected to be conducted in other towns of Bataan, once the DSWD releases the schedule of distribution.
Drivers in Orani and neighboring towns recently petitioned for a 50 percent fare hike. Reports indicate that daily take-home earnings have dropped from a typical P1,000–P1,500 down to approximately P500–P700 due to gasoline costs.
In Limay, an Online Tricycle ID Registration System was launched via the 1Limay platform to streamline licensing for over 5,000 drivers.