The grass is greener at The Stadium in Villar City

For real estate mogul and Villar Group chairman Manny Villar, who personally loves football and is the mastermind behind the construction of the megacity, the sport should be famous in the Philippines.

In a 2024 video from the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between the participating stakeholders for the construction of the facility, Villar said that the construction of the football field could revive the Filipino interest in the sport.

Apart from Villar, the initiative is in partnership with Golden MV Holdings, All-Star Properties Inc. and the Dasmariñas City Local Government Unit.

As the most recent update on the facility, Villar uploaded a photo of himself during an ocular visit at the space, which is still under construction.

Grassroots program

Most Filipino athletes face the problem of lack of facilities that serve as a reason why they fall short of reaching their dreams, alongside stepping on global stages.

This is a relief for those living in the southern part of Luzon, especially those far from Capas, Tarlac, which houses the National Academy of Sports and the New Clark City Stadium. It also offers a wide array of training facilities as it has been the host city in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The space could be a good training ground for young athletes living in the metro as it is easily accessible through the Manila-Cavite Expressway (MCX) and Daang Hari Road.

Athletes living around other cities and provinces of Cavite, alongside Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon, can also easily find their way through the sports facility.