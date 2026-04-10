Taiwanese acts HengJones and Our Shame bring their sound to Manila

Taiwanese music is set to reach the Philippines as hip-hop artist HengJones and rising indie pop–folktronica act Our Shame join the upcoming All of the Noise (AOTN) 2026, happening from 17 to 19 April.
During an online media roundtable on Tuesday, 7 April, HengJones’ overseas manager Hanaku Purapuran, along with Our Shame duo Estelle Husky and Isan Cheng, shared their passion for music and their vision for future collaborations with Filipino artists.
Purapuran told DAILY TRIBUNE on behalf of HengJones that the artist is open to exploring a romantic theme if given the chance to collaborate with someone from the Filipino music scene.
“Some love songs might be about meeting a Filipino girl in the Philippines, with vibes leaning toward R&B or reggae. But we’re still discussing it; nothing is set yet,” she said.
Our Shame, who mentioned that they enjoy Filipino artists DJ Love and his Budots style, as well as Jason Dhakal, are also drawn to a similar theme. For Estelle, “a very romantic vibe is fascinating.”
“I’m really excited to collaborate with Filipino artists because I find the vocals, the energy in writing, and the intricate vocal layering truly captivating in Filipino music,” Estelle said.
When it comes to motivation, the duo explained that it constantly evolves, but one thing remains constant — their love for self-expression.
“To write music and create sound design — I crave telling stories,” Estelle shared.
“Estelle tends to overshare. I’m more reserved, but for me, motivation comes when you share something real and the fans want to know more — they want to hear it. That’s what drives me,” Isan added.
The duo, who have performed in five international shows, including three in Asia, believe their music can “travel across occasions and places,” making it a shared language for listeners everywhere.
Compared with K-pop and J-pop, which combine native language with high-budget production, they believe Taiwanese music can also evoke emotions through its own language.
Estelle’s excitement is also fueled by her previous visit to Boracay, and she hopes to experience more local activities, including karaoke and trying Filipino favorites such as barbecue, dried mangoes, and summer treats like mango shakes and halo-halo.
Beyond performing, the artists are eager to take part in discussions during AOTN and look forward to connecting with the energy of the Filipino audience.
“We would love to participate in cultural discussion sessions to really dive deep into the music scene in the Philippines,” Estelle said.