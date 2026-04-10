Taiwanese acts HengJones and Our Shame bring their sound to Manila

Purapuran told DAILY TRIBUNE on behalf of HengJones that the artist is open to exploring a romantic theme if given the chance to collaborate with someone from the Filipino music scene.

“Some love songs might be about meeting a Filipino girl in the Philippines, with vibes leaning toward R&B or reggae. But we’re still discussing it; nothing is set yet,” she said.

Our Shame, who mentioned that they enjoy Filipino artists DJ Love and his Budots style, as well as Jason Dhakal, are also drawn to a similar theme. For Estelle, “a very romantic vibe is fascinating.”

“I’m really excited to collaborate with Filipino artists because I find the vocals, the energy in writing, and the intricate vocal layering truly captivating in Filipino music,” Estelle said.