Stocks close week above 6000; peso below P60

For the first time since mid-March, the local bourse ended the trading week above the 6,000 level, while the peso closed just below P60, as investors traded with cautious optimism amid the ongoing Middle East ceasefire.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed Friday at 6,098.21, up 0.14 percent, finishing the week above 6,000 for the first time since March 19. Investors digested recent developments in the Middle East, as well as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) latest data on foreign direct investments (FDIs) for January, which pointed to persistent foreign investor caution.

While the two-week ceasefire announced last Wednesday continues to support sentiment, trading remained subdued, with value turnover at P6.48 billion, reflecting investor caution ahead of US–Iran negotiations in Islamabad. Despite Friday’s gains, market breadth was narrow, with decliners slightly outnumbering advancers (102 to 100), signaling lingering caution.