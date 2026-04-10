Stiffer penalties target public nuisances

The local government of San Juan has announced a new schedule of fines for individuals and businesses who violate the “Safer Cities” ordinance, a regulation aimed at improving public security and urban livability.
Under the ordinance, penalties for various offenses range from P500 to P2,000. City officials stated that the measures are designed to ensure a disciplined and orderly environment for all residents.
Individuals caught drinking in public places face a P1,000 fine for a first offense. Repeat offenders could face a fine, up to 60 days in prison, or both, subject to a court’s discretion.
The ordinance also addresses public decorum, imposing a P500 fine for a first offense of walking, jogging or appearing in public topless or partially nude. Second and subsequent violations will result in a P1,000 fine.
Noise control is another focus of the regulation. The use of videoke, karaoke and other amplified audio devices beyond permitted hours carries a P1,000 fine for the first offense and P2,000 for subsequent violations.
The city also established accountability for the parents or guardians of minors who violate the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew. Fines for guardians are set at P500 for the first offense, P750 for the second and P1,000 for the third and any following infractions.
In a statement released by the city government, officials stressed that maintaining peace and safety is a shared responsibility of the community.
Residents can report violations or request information through the city’s hotline, the local police or the Office of the Mayor.