Stiffer penalties target public nuisances

Individuals caught drinking in public places face a P1,000 fine for a first offense. Repeat offenders could face a fine, up to 60 days in prison, or both, subject to a court’s discretion.

The ordinance also addresses public decorum, imposing a P500 fine for a first offense of walking, jogging or appearing in public topless or partially nude. Second and subsequent violations will result in a P1,000 fine.

Noise control is another focus of the regulation. The use of videoke, karaoke and other amplified audio devices beyond permitted hours carries a P1,000 fine for the first offense and P2,000 for subsequent violations.

The city also established accountability for the parents or guardians of minors who violate the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew. Fines for guardians are set at P500 for the first offense, P750 for the second and P1,000 for the third and any following infractions.

In a statement released by the city government, officials stressed that maintaining peace and safety is a shared responsibility of the community.

Residents can report violations or request information through the city’s hotline, the local police or the Office of the Mayor.