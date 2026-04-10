San Juan implements fines for violating 'Safer Cities' ordinance

Mayor Francis Zamora announced that individuals caught drinking in public will face a fine of P1,000 for a first offense. For subsequent violations, offenders may be subjected to a 60-day imprisonment, a fine, or both, depending on the court's decision.

Meanwhile, individuals found walking, jogging, or appearing in public places topless or partially nude will incur a P500 fine for a first offense, and P1,000 for the second and any subsequent violations.

Individuals caught violating the ordinance that bans the use of videoke, karaoke, and other amplified audio devices beyond the allowed hours will be fined P1,000 for a first offense and P2,000 for any subsequent violations.

The parents or guardians of minors caught violating the curfew, which runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., will be held accountable and must pay the following fines: P500 for the first offense, P750 for the second, and P1,000 for the third and any subsequent violations.