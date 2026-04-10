Shakers out

Days later, the store’s management fired him for violating the policy of not confronting shoplifters for the employee’s safety. Fortunately, a rival grocery chain offered to hire Smith.

Meanwhile, workers of fastfood restaurant chain Chick-fil-A (CFA) recently posted a video of their dance moves on TikTok and it went viral.

More than 7.5-million TikTokers watched the March video showing eight CFA workers taking turns jiggling and shaking their chests to a mashup of “Wanna Mingle x Top of the Cars,” including a male staffer who turned around to twerk, NYP reports.

The Christian chicken chain’s bosses were not impressed with the cheeky dance moves, according to NYP.

All eight workers were fired on Sunday.