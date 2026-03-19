Choco-lock

The 16-mm telerecordings of the black-and-white episodes — “The Nightmare Begins” and “Devil’s Planet” — originally broadcast in November 1965 were turned over to the news company, which restored it, according to the BBC.

Coming from the show’s third season and starring the late William Hartnell as the Doctor, the episodes belonged to a 12-part serial called “The Daleks’ Master Plan,” which is still largely missing.

The restored episodes will be streamed on the BBC iPlayer on Easter.

Meanwhile, plastic lockboxes are conspicuous inside the London branch of retail shop Sainsbury’s. The retailer uses the transparent containers to protect the store against mounting losses. The Sainsbury’s lockboxes contain £2.60 bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk and other chocolate products targeted by thieves.

“Chocolate is one of several high-value items thieves often target, along with such products as alcohol, meat and coffee,” Cambridgeshire Police told the BBC.