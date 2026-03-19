Choco-lock

Many a storage box holds interesting relics. One that was recently discovered belonged to a deceased film collector and it contained vintage sci-fi TV shows.
Staff of film and TV show conservation group “Film is Fabulous!” found in the box two of the missing episodes of the TV series “Doctor Who,” which the BBC initially aired from 1963 to 1989 and relaunched in 2005, the British network reports.
The 16-mm telerecordings of the black-and-white episodes — “The Nightmare Begins” and “Devil’s Planet” — originally broadcast in November 1965 were turned over to the news company, which restored it, according to the BBC.
Coming from the show’s third season and starring the late William Hartnell as the Doctor, the episodes belonged to a 12-part serial called “The Daleks’ Master Plan,” which is still largely missing.
The restored episodes will be streamed on the BBC iPlayer on Easter.
Meanwhile, plastic lockboxes are conspicuous inside the London branch of retail shop Sainsbury’s. The retailer uses the transparent containers to protect the store against mounting losses. The Sainsbury’s lockboxes contain £2.60 bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk and other chocolate products targeted by thieves.
“Chocolate is one of several high-value items thieves often target, along with such products as alcohol, meat and coffee,” Cambridgeshire Police told the BBC.
“People are just coming in and nicking boxes and boxes of chocolate,” said Sunita Aggarwal, who runs two convenience stores in Leicester and Sheffield, according to the BBC.
Paul Cheema, owner of Malcom’s convenience stores in Coventry, said shoplifters easily take “£200, maybe £250, of chocolate in the back of a rucksack.”
With the chocolate bars secured in the transparent boxes, customers have to ask staff to open them when they crave their chocolate fix.