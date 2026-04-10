Rimini Street wins three Stevie awards

The Stevie Awards, considered among the top honors for customer service and sales professionals, evaluated more than 2,100 nominations. Winners were selected based on the average scores of 150 industry experts across multiple judging committees.

Craig Mackereth, executive vice president for global support delivery at Rimini Street, said the recognition reflects the company’s approach to combining artificial intelligence with human expertise.

“These Stevie Awards affirm what our clients experience every day: AI delivers the greatest value when it elevates human expertise, not replaces it,” Mackereth said.

Rimini Street’s Gold award highlighted its AI-powered support platform, which includes proprietary tools such as Case Assignment Advisor, C-Signal, and Case Assistant. These applications aim to improve case resolution speed, quality, and overall outcomes in enterprise environments.

Judges cited the company’s ability to integrate AI into human-led customer service at scale, noting measurable improvements in response time, escalation reduction, and customer satisfaction.

The company’s Global Service Delivery organization, composed of more than 1,100 professionals, earned the Silver award for delivering personalized and responsive support. Rimini Street said its service model includes a guaranteed 10-minute service-level agreement for priority cases, typically delivered in under 90 seconds, and a four-hour resolution time for urgent tickets.

Meanwhile, the Bronze award recognized the firm’s customer satisfaction strategy, which focuses on long-term partnerships and alignment with clients’ business and technology goals.

Rimini Street provides third-party support for enterprise software from Oracle, SAP and VMware, serving clients ranging from large corporations to government institutions worldwide.