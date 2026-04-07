Cut costs, move faster

Lotte Rental said the move is expected to cut annual support costs by more than 50 percent, freeing up resources for investments in AI, cloud services and next-generation mobility solutions.

The multi-year deal follows an initial one-year contract in 2024, with the company extending support for Oracle systems and adding a three-year agreement for SAP.

With the savings, Lotte Rental is rolling out automation initiatives, including robotic process automation and unified enterprise platforms for finance, logistics and HR. These are projected to save over 100,000 work hours within five years.

Rimini Street said its model allows clients to reinvest savings into AI-driven initiatives without disrupting existing systems — a key advantage for companies operating in highly competitive, fast-moving sectors like mobility.