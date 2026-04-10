QCPD hunts five ‘cake modus’ members

Police have arrested one man and identified five other suspects following a violent home invasion in Novaliches where robbers posed as city hall staff delivering a birthday cake, authorities said Friday.
The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported that the robbery occurred at approximately 4 p.m. last 7 April in Barangay San Bartolome. Surveillance footage showed three individuals arriving at the residence carrying a cake they claimed was a gift from the mayor.
When the victims opened the door, the three suspects and three additional accomplices forcibly entered the home. The victims were held at gunpoint and restrained while the group ransacked the house.
According to the police report, the suspects stole cash, various electronic devices, jewelry, two motorcycles, and a red Mazda sedan.