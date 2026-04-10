QCPD hunts five ‘cake modus’ members

Police have arrested one man and identified five other suspects following a violent home invasion in Novaliches where robbers posed as city hall staff delivering a birthday cake, authorities said Friday.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported that the robbery occurred at approximately 4 p.m. last 7 April in Barangay San Bartolome. Surveillance footage showed three individuals arriving at the residence carrying a cake they claimed was a gift from the mayor.