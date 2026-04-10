PNP goes after fake news peddlers

“There is no absolute freedom in the use of social media. Those who ignore the responsibility that comes with posting and sharing content should be ready to face accountability,” Nartatez said.

He said the PNP, through the Anti-Cybercrime Group, will coordinate with other agencies to track these personalities so they can be held accountable for spreading fake news and maligning the Chief Executive.

Who’s sick?

The Presidential Communications Office has debunked claims the President is ill. It emphasized that he remains in good health and will not be distracted by the rumors about his health.

According to PCO Acting Secretary Dave Gomez, the surge of disinformation was intended to destabilize the government. He said appropriate complaints could be filed next week against the perpetrators of the fake news reports.

“While the PNP fully respects the freedom of expression of every Filipino citizen, we believe that this is also a responsibility, which must be taken seriously. I remind our ‘kababayan’ that spreading fake news is punishable under Philippine laws,” Nartatez said.

The PNP reminded the public to verify information before sharing it, and encouraged citizens to report false news online.