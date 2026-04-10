Phl signs oil exploration contracts with various nations — Garin

“So, nandiyan na po iyong mga kontrata na iyan. But most of those are different countries or partners — Australia, UK, Israel, iba’t iba po (So there, you have those contracts, most of which were signed with different countries or partners),” Garin said in a Palace briefing, emphasizing that the Philippines is not limited to one partner and can work with countries capable of exploration.

Garin revealed after the floated joint exploration with China, which was revealed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his interview with American-based newswires, Bloomberg.

No concrete agreement finalized

However, she added that while joint exploration with China remains an option, no concrete agreement has been finalized.

“Hindi isang bansa lang ang puwede tayong mag-partner (We can’t only have one partner)… As of now, hindi pa na-submit kung ano iyong mga proposal nila (they haven’t submitted yet their proposal),” she said.

On the other hand, Garin said China continues to honor its supply commitments to the Philippines, ensuring stable energy imports, but clarified that discussions on exploration are separate.

The energy chief highlighted that some projects, such as the Malampaya expansion, are fully Filipino-led.

“Malampaya is purely Filipino. Filipinos can do this,” she said, adding that two of three ongoing drilling activities have been successful so far.

Energy sources being explored

She also said the country is exploring emerging energy sources such as natural hydrogen, with projects involving foreign partners, including a United States firm providing technical expertise.

Garin emphasized that partnering with multiple countries allows the Philippines to strengthen its energy security while gaining access to advanced technologies.