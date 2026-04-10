Philippines signed oil exploration contracts with various nations—Garin

The Philippine government has signed oil exploration contracts with various nations, including Australia, the United Kingdom, and Israel, on potential oil and energy exploration projects, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said Friday.



The exploration covers energy exploration projects covering oil, natural gas, and hydrogen.



“So, nandiyan na po iyong mga kontrata na iyan. But most of those are different countries or partners—Australia, UK, Israel, iba’t iba po,” Garin said in a Palace briefing, emphasizing that the Philippines is not limited to one partner and can work with countries capable of exploration.