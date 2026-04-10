Patient safety is a culture, not a checklist

The prevalence of preventable harm in healthcare settings remains a critical global concern. Even the most common errors — many of them avoidable — continue to affect patient outcomes while placing operational and financial strain on hospitals.

Reducing these risks begins with a shared commitment to patient safety grounded in transparency, accountability and continuous improvement. A strong safety culture encourages open, non-punitive communication, consistent reporting and careful analysis of adverse events. It also recognizes the value of “good catches” — near misses that, when identified early, prevent harm before it occurs.