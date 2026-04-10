P266-M smuggled cigarettes destroyed

Held at Virgo 8 Tech and Waste Management Services, the event was attended by representatives from various government agencies, including the Department of Finance, the Department of Agriculture, and local law‑enforcement units, to ensure transparency and accountability.

A total of 5,069 master cases, 2,620 reams, and 32 packs of assorted cigarettes were mechanically crushed and rendered unfit for sale. The seized goods had earlier been intercepted in multiple operations for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and the Anti‑Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

In his message, Nepomuceno stressed that the destruction was more than a routine process, calling it a “decisive act of governance” against smuggling. He said smuggling not only erodes state revenues but also distorts fair competition in the tobacco industry and exposes consumers to unregulated, potentially unsafe products.

Abaño noted that the move reflects the bureau’s firm commitment to enforcing customs laws and curbing the spread of illicit goods, adding that some of the confiscated cigarettes had already deteriorated during storage, posing health and safety risks if left unattended.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to protecting the country’s borders and warned smugglers that enforcement efforts will remain strict and sustained. The Zamboanga operation is part of a broader national drive, with similar destruction activities planned in other key ports to deter smuggling and uphold tax compliance.