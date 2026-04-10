P266M smuggled cigarettes condemned in Zamboanga

The event was conducted at Virgo 8 Tech and Waste Management Services, OPC, Barangay Manicahan, Zamboanga City, with representatives from key government agencies and stakeholders to ensure transparency and accountability.

A total of 5,069 master cases, 2,620 reams, and 32 packs of assorted cigarettes were destroyed during the activity. These goods were seized through various enforcement operations for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), particularly Sections 1113 and 1145, and in line with Republic Act No. 12022, also known as the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

In his message, Commissioner Nepomuceno underscored that the activity is not merely the destruction of illegal goods but a decisive act of governance. He stressed that smuggling erodes government revenue, undermines fair competition, and exposes consumers to unregulated products.

The Commissioner reaffirmed that goods entering the country outside the bounds of law have no place in the Philippine market and assured the public of the Bureau’s sustained vigilance from enforcement to final disposition.

In her remarks, District Collector Abaño emphasized that the condemnation demonstrates the Bureau’s firm commitment to enforce customs laws and prevent the proliferation of illicit goods in the market.

She noted that the seized cigarettes, some of which have deteriorated due to prolonged storage, are being destroyed in strict compliance with Order of Condemnation No. 03-2026 and existing legal procedures. She further acknowledged the vital role of the Philippine Navy and partner enforcement agencies in the successful seizure of the contraband.

The activity was witnessed by representatives from national and local government agencies, law enforcement units, and partner institutions, reinforcing a whole-of-government approach in combating illicit trade.

The Port of Zamboanga reiterates its unwavering commitment to protect the nation’s borders, secure government revenues, and safeguard public welfare. This decisive action serves as a strong warning to smugglers and those engaged in unlawful trade that the Bureau of Customs remains resolute, vigilant, and unyielding in the performance of its mandate.