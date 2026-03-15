James Dyson Award 2026 opens entries for Filipino innovators

Shortlisted submissions will be reviewed by national judging panels composed of design and engineering experts, including Dyson engineers. National winners will receive P398,280 and advance to the international stage of the competition. Global winners selected by Dyson will receive P2,390,230 and opportunities for wider exposure and development of their inventions.

“I established the James Dyson Award to encourage young ‘doers’ in life who are focused on solving the problems they see in the world, not grandstanding about them,” Dyson said.

“It has been inspiring to see so many brilliant ideas from young design engineers, many of whom have gone on to build businesses and take their problem-solving ideas to people and markets all over the world. I look forward to judging this year’s submissions.”

The award marked its 20th anniversary in 2025, receiving more than 2,100 invention entries from young engineers worldwide, covering areas such as health screening, household waste management, and disaster response.

Filipino innovations recognized

Several Filipino innovators have previously earned recognition in the competition for projects addressing local challenges.

Among them is Make-Roscope, the 2023 Philippine national winner developed by Jeremy De Leon. The device converts a smartphone or tablet into a microscope, providing students with a low-cost tool for hands-on science learning in classrooms lacking laboratory equipment.

Since winning the award, De Leon has expanded the invention into the brand JereMAKE, distributing more than 12,000 units and partnering with over 70 schools and universities nationwide.

“The James Dyson Award opened opportunities that helped Make-Roscope move beyond a prototype and be used in real classrooms by students in the Philippines and beyond,” De Leon said.

In 2025, the Philippine national winner was SolAsin, developed by University of the Philippines Diliman graduate John Carlo Reyes. The compact salt farming unit uses sun-driven evaporation to help small-scale salt farmers produce higher-quality flaky salt more efficiently.