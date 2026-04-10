Marcos Jr. taps trade envoy Angara-Mathay as DoT chief in tourism reset

Her appointment marks a notable departure from the traditional tourism track, raising expectations that the administration may be repositioning the sector not just as a cultural and travel showcase, but as a key economic engine tied to trade, investments, and regional development.

“Her appointment reflects the administration’s push to position tourism not only as a cultural showcase, but as a strong driver of jobs, businesses, and regional development,” the PCO said.

“With her appointment, the administration aims to further align tourism with economic growth, attracting more investments, supporting local industries, and ensuring that the gains from tourism are felt across the regions,” it added.

The leadership change comes after the DoT was briefly placed under Officer-in-Charge Verna Buensuceso, a long-time tourism official, following Frasco’s reassignment on 12 March.

Frasco, a former mayor of Liloan, Cebu and a key ally of Vice President Sara Duterte, had led the department since June 2022 and was instrumental in reviving the country’s tourism industry in the post-pandemic period. Her transfer to a broader policy role on sustainability and resilience reflects the administration’s shifting priorities amid global climate and economic challenges.

The appointment of Angara-Mathay, however, underscores a recalibration within the Marcos Jr. Cabinet—one that appears to prioritize economic returns, foreign partnerships, and investment inflows in the tourism sector, even as industry stakeholders await clarity on how the new leadership will balance promotion, infrastructure, and sustainability.

As Angara-Mathay takes the helm, the spotlight now turns to whether the new DoT chief can translate her trade expertise into tangible gains for a sector seen as vital to job creation, regional growth, and the country’s economic recovery.