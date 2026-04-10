Manila Hotel hosts Easter egg hunt, Ukrainian art showcase

Participants explored traditional Ukrainian art forms under the guidance of artist Arthur Tselishchev, learning the techniques behind Petrykivka painting and the symbolism of Pysanka eggs.

The session was attended by Yuliia Fediv and Olena Vaniuhova, who joined the celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity.

“Easter at The Manila Hotel was marked by joy, family bonding, and cultural celebration,” said Marvin Kim Tan, the hotel’s vice president for sales and marketing. “We are proud to host events that bring people, especially families, together, whether through festive activities for children or enriching cultural experiences for our guests.”

The Manila Hotel said more family-oriented events and cultural activities are expected in the coming months.