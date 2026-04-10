Manila Hotel hosts Easter egg hunt, Ukrainian art showcase

The Manila Hotel recently wrapped up two Easter weekend events, combining festive family activities with a cultural showcase at one of the country’s most historic landmarks.
The “Golden Easter Egg Hunters” event took place on Easter Sunday, 5 April, at the Fiesta Pavilion, drawing families for an afternoon of games and entertainment. Children took part in an Easter egg hunt, face painting, arts and crafts, cupcake decorating, and other activities, alongside attractions such as bouncy castles, balloon twisters and a magic show.
Guests were also treated to snacks from event partners, while a live musical performance by The Manila Hotel’s in-house performers—drawing inspiration from Huntrix—added to the festive atmosphere.
At the same time, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Philippines and the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine hosted a cultural masterclass at the Roma Salon titled “Ukrainian heritage in color: A Petrykivka & Pysanka experience.”
Participants explored traditional Ukrainian art forms under the guidance of artist Arthur Tselishchev, learning the techniques behind Petrykivka painting and the symbolism of Pysanka eggs.
The session was attended by Yuliia Fediv and Olena Vaniuhova, who joined the celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity.
“Easter at The Manila Hotel was marked by joy, family bonding, and cultural celebration,” said Marvin Kim Tan, the hotel’s vice president for sales and marketing. “We are proud to host events that bring people, especially families, together, whether through festive activities for children or enriching cultural experiences for our guests.”
The Manila Hotel said more family-oriented events and cultural activities are expected in the coming months.