Makati to launch P20 rice project

The Makati Local Government Unit (LGU) will launch a rice distribution program on 14 April 2026, offering rice at P20 per kilo.
The Benteng Bigas, Meron Na! initiative will take place at the Makati City Hall Quadrangle, coinciding with the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program.
The program, backed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., is aimed at helping vulnerable sectors, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), 4Ps beneficiaries, and members of transport groups such as TODA and JODA.
To access the discounted rice, eligible recipients are required to present valid identification.
However, the Makati LGU the distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration will start at 6:00 AM, and supplies will be limited.