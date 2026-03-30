Priority sectors receive ‘Benteng Bigas’ rollout

The national government’s “Benteng Bigas” program rolled out in selected villages in Cebu City on Monday, allowing qualified residents to purchase rice for P20 per kilogram. The three-day distribution, which runs from 30 March to 1 April 2026, follows the program’s initial launch several months ago. The rice stocks are sourced from the National Food Authority and distributed through Kadiwa centers to verified beneficiaries.

Priority for the subsidized rice is given to senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities, and indigent households, including those enrolled in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

The Department of Agriculture noted that the program also covers farmers, farmworkers, and fisherfolk. Other eligible groups include jeepney and tricycle drivers, minimum wage earners, and both teaching and non-teaching personnel from the Department of Education. Authorities said the initiative aims to provide immediate food security to vulnerable sectors through coordinated local distribution points.