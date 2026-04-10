Lethal Ladies: Letran regains NCAA volleyball crown after 28 years

“We have been praying for this before we started. Since day one, we have wanted to win the championship,” said Carolino, who was hailed as the tournament’s top coach.

“Thank you to my players. You made history.”

Tied at 12 in the fifth and final set, Vanessa Sarie and Verenicce Colendra fired back-to-back kills to bring Letran to match point.

Joralyn Panangin delivered the dagger with a service ace to seal the title for the Lady Knights.

Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Judiel Nitura, who fired eight points in Game 3, credited the coaching staff for their decisive victory.

“We believed in our coaches. We wouldn’t be able to win it all if it weren’t for them,” Nitura said.

“We knew we worked hard to get here and we knew we could pull it off.”

Colendra and Sarie finished with 23 and 19 points, respectively, for Letran in the title win while Gia Maquilang made her presence felt as well with 17 points, 17 receptions and 13 digs.