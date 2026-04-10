Lethal Ladies: Letran regains NCAA volleyball crown after 28 years

History was made Friday when Letran College whipped defending champion College of Saint Benilde, 15-25, 25-17, 26-24, 17-25, 15-12, in Game 3 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.
It was the Lady Knights’ first NCAA championship in 28 years and the victory proved to be extra-special given that Letran’s head coach — Mayeth Carolino — was a part of that victorious 1998 team.
“We have been praying for this before we started. Since day one, we have wanted to win the championship,” said Carolino, who was hailed as the tournament’s top coach.
“Thank you to my players. You made history.”
Tied at 12 in the fifth and final set, Vanessa Sarie and Verenicce Colendra fired back-to-back kills to bring Letran to match point.
Joralyn Panangin delivered the dagger with a service ace to seal the title for the Lady Knights.
Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Judiel Nitura, who fired eight points in Game 3, credited the coaching staff for their decisive victory.
“We believed in our coaches. We wouldn’t be able to win it all if it weren’t for them,” Nitura said.
“We knew we worked hard to get here and we knew we could pull it off.”
Colendra and Sarie finished with 23 and 19 points, respectively, for Letran in the title win while Gia Maquilang made her presence felt as well with 17 points, 17 receptions and 13 digs.
Season 101 MVP Zam Nolasco led the Lady Blazers with 27 points as they fell short of their five-peat aspirations.
Saint Benilde suffered its first finals defeat under head coach Jerry Yee since 2018.
Clydel Catarig scored 17 points while Shekainah Lleses had 12 points in their final game of the season for the Lady Blazers.
San Sebastian College remains the winningest women’s volleyball program with 23 titles, while Letran remains in second place with nine championships.