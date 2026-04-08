Heart of a champion: Saint Benilde sweeps Letran, forces winner-take-all battle

Zam Nolasco, who was crowned as Most Valuable Player a few moments ago, lived up top her billing as she delivered 18 of her 19 points from the attack zone to power the Lady Blazers to the pivotal win that kept their championship dynasty alive.

Saint Benilde will have a chance to retain the title when they face the Lady Knights in a winner-take-all encounter on Friday at the same Manila venue.

Despite suffering a 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 11-25 loss in Game 1, Nolasco said they showed up in high spirits, knowing that they can’t afford to commit mistakes that will lead to the collapse of their dynasty and coronation of a new queen, who last won the title 27 years ago.

“The loss in Game 1 was painful. Our eagerness came out in Game 2 and everyone really wanted to contribute,” said Nolasco, who also bagged the Best Middle Blocker award alongside Emilio Aguinaldo College standout Ashley Toriado.

“I don’t want to add any unnecessary pressure on myself. I just did the best that I could.”

Camila Bartolome also added 14 points while Clydel Mae Catarig scoring double digits with 11 points for Saint Benilde, which has dominated the league for the past four seasons.

Holding a 2-0 set lead and a 20-17 advantage in the third frame, the Lady Blazers are expected to cruise the remainder of the match. But a crosscourt kill from Vanesa Sarie sparked an 8-4 run for the Lady Knights to put them at set point, 25-24.

Saint Benilde showed its heart of a champion as Nolasco delivered a quick kill to cap a 3-0 blitz and seal the victory.

Verenicce Colendra and Gia Maquilang scored 11 points each in the Letran loss while Judiel Nitura, who was named Best Opposite Spiker, struggled with only nine points after sizzling with 21 markers in Game 1.

The Lady Blazers also dominated the individual awards with Cam Bartolome bagging both the Rookie of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards while Chenae Basarte was named Best Setter.