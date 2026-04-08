Heart of a champion: Saint Benilde sweeps Letran, forces winner-take-all battle

College of Saint Benilde is not yet ready to relinquish the throne.
Stacked against a red-hot Letran College side, the Lady Blazers refused to crumble to pressure as they pulled off a dramatic 25-18, 25-21, 27-25 victory in Game 2 of Season 101 National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament best-of-three finals series on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.
Zam Nolasco, who was crowned as Most Valuable Player a few moments ago, lived up top her billing as she delivered 18 of her 19 points from the attack zone to power the Lady Blazers to the pivotal win that kept their championship dynasty alive.
Saint Benilde will have a chance to retain the title when they face the Lady Knights in a winner-take-all encounter on Friday at the same Manila venue.
Despite suffering a 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 11-25 loss in Game 1, Nolasco said they showed up in high spirits, knowing that they can’t afford to commit mistakes that will lead to the collapse of their dynasty and coronation of a new queen, who last won the title 27 years ago.
“The loss in Game 1 was painful. Our eagerness came out in Game 2 and everyone really wanted to contribute,” said Nolasco, who also bagged the Best Middle Blocker award alongside Emilio Aguinaldo College standout Ashley Toriado.
“I don’t want to add any unnecessary pressure on myself. I just did the best that I could.”
Camila Bartolome also added 14 points while Clydel Mae Catarig scoring double digits with 11 points for Saint Benilde, which has dominated the league for the past four seasons.
Holding a 2-0 set lead and a 20-17 advantage in the third frame, the Lady Blazers are expected to cruise the remainder of the match. But a crosscourt kill from Vanesa Sarie sparked an 8-4 run for the Lady Knights to put them at set point, 25-24.
Saint Benilde showed its heart of a champion as Nolasco delivered a quick kill to cap a 3-0 blitz and seal the victory.
Verenicce Colendra and Gia Maquilang scored 11 points each in the Letran loss while Judiel Nitura, who was named Best Opposite Spiker, struggled with only nine points after sizzling with 21 markers in Game 1.
The Lady Blazers also dominated the individual awards with Cam Bartolome bagging both the Rookie of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards while Chenae Basarte was named Best Setter.
Kai Lleses of Saint Benilde was named Best Outside Spiker alongside San Beda University star Angel Mae Habacon.
Lara Mae Silva of Letran earned Best Libero honors.
Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta salvaged a podium finish following a 25-18, 25-18, 26-24 win over San Beda in the bronze medal match.
Cy Almeniana led the Lady Altas with 20 points and 10 digs in her final game in the NCAA to help the Lady Altas improve from their fifth-place finish in Season 100.