La Salle going all-out vs Ateneo

La Salle now seeks to notch win No. 12 in the 11 a.m. showpiece before the 5 p.m. high-stakes match between University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Adamson University.

Although having a huge advantage in firepower, cohesiveness and momentum, the Lady Spikers are not taking the skidding but now pressure-free Blue Eagles lightly.

“They have nothing to lose anymore. We must respect all teams whether they’re on a losing streak or winless, we have to stay focused on what we’re preparing for and again respect them as opponents,” La Salle long-time assistant coach Noel Orcullo said.

The Lady Spikers have an 11-game head-to-head winning streak over Ateneo dating back to their first and only match in the Covid-19 pandemic-canceled Season 82 in 2020.

After the Blue Eagles, La Salle will take on winless University of the East on Wednesday before wrapping up the elims on 19 April against three-peat-seeking National University (NU).

The Taft-based squad is coming off a scary, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10, escape over Far Eastern University (FEU) last Wednesday.

“In our last three games we have to take care of the things that we need to address and focus on working on our lapses,” added Orcullo, who will again pin his hopes on veterans Angel Canino, Shevana Laput and Amie Provido as well as top rookie setter Eshana Nunag.

Ateneo has dropped its past four games, with its last coming at the hands of the still in the semifinals spot race University of the Philippines last Wednesday.

Holding a 1-10 win-loss card, the Blue Eagles are just looking to collect as many wins as they could in what could be Ateneo’s worst campaign in more than two decades.

Meanwhile, the Golden Tigresses shoot to secure at least a playoff for a Final Four seat.

UST carries a 7-4 record in solo third spot just behind the second-running Lady Bulldogs (8-3) and is on a back-to-back winning run.

The Lady Falcons, on the other hand, are reeling from a straight-sets loss to NU that pulled them down to a tie with Far Eastern University in fourth to fifth with 6-5 slates.

Adamson, behind Shaina Nitura and Frances Mordi, humiliated UST via a sweep in their first round meeting.

In men’s play, UST seeks to assure itself of a playoff for a semifinal spot when it battles eliminated Adamson University at 3 p.m.

Holding a 7-4 card at solo third, the Golden Spikers can formally join semis-bound FEU (10-1) and six-peat-seeking NU (9-2) in the next round if they hurdle the Falcons (2-9) and Ateneo (6-5) beats La Salle (5-6) in their 9 a.m. tussle.