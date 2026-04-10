Knicks down Celtics, boost playoff position

Hart top-scored with 26 points, including a pair of clutch three-pointers in the final minute that took an evenly poised game out of the Celtics’ reach.

In a match that featured 16 lead changes, Knicks superstar Brunson provided another standout performance, including 25 points and 10 assists.

Asked about teammate Hart, Brunson joked: “I don’t want to say anything too good about him right now, but he played really well.”

“We kept coming back and finding a way,” Brunson added.

The No. 2 spot means home-court advantage through to the Eastern semifinals.

The Knicks would have the tie-break advantage if the two teams finish level, due to a superior head-to-head.

Thursday’s win also gives the Knicks a one-win cushion over the chasing Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a possible preview of the Eastern playoffs second round, a back-and-forth first half featured 10 lead changes, with Payton Pritchard and Brunson scoring freely at opposite ends.