Brunson, Knicks boost bid for No. 2

The win saw the Knicks keep up the pressure on the Boston Celtics in the battle for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

With less than three weeks of the regular season remaining, the Knicks are third in the East with a 48-25 record, a fraction behind the Celtics who are second on 47-24. Detroit lead the standings on 52-19.

Zion Williamson scored 22 points to lead the scoring for the Pelicans, who have been eliminated from playoff contention in the West.

In other games, Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Orlando Magic 136-131.

The Cavs’ fourth straight victory leaves them in fourth place in the Eastern Conference on 45-27.

The Charlotte Hornets remain in the hunt for a playoff spot after thrashing the Sacramento Kings 134-90.

The Hornets are one of three teams in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings with identical 38-34 records.

The Philadelphia 76ers are just above them on 39-33, one spot outside the last automatic playoff place occupied by the Atlanta Hawks (40-22).