SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Garin: Removing fuel VAT to cost gov’t P170B yearly

DOE Secretary Sharon Garin in a press briefing with the MPC on 10 April.
DOE Secretary Sharon Garin in a press briefing with the MPC on 10 April.Screenshot from the official YouTube channel of RTVM
Published on

Department of Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the government could lose around P170 billion annually if the value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products is removed.

Speaking at a press briefing with the Malacañang Press Corps on 10 April, Garin emphasized that the VAT is mandated by law and can only be repealed through legislation passed by Congress.

DOE Secretary Sharon Garin in a press briefing with the MPC on 10 April.
P170B at stake in fuel VAT removal

Garin also said the government is taking advantage of the ongoing two-week ceasefire in the Middle East to ensure the safe passage of people, goods and Philippine vessels.

DOE Secretary Sharon Garin in a press briefing with the MPC on 10 April.
Lacson warns of P320-B revenue loss if VAT is suspended

She added that the Department of Foreign Affairs has reported an increase in returning overseas Filipino workers, as well as incoming shipments, including cargo carried by foreign vessels importing goods.

DOE Chief Sharon Garin

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph