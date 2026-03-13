Ford brings back March Madness deals

Additional savings are also available on other models in the lineup. Ford is offering an extra P20,000 discount on the Everest, Territory Hybrid and other Ranger variants during the same week.

“March Madness has been a successful customer program at Ford, so we’re excited for its return this year,” Ryan Lorenzo, Retail Product Marketing and Business Growth director of Ford Philippines, said.

“This year, we’re expanding the program beyond offers on our vehicle line-up to include after-sales services as our way of enhancing their ownership experience. Whether you’re new to the Ford family or a long-time customer, owning a Ford has never been so easy.”

Service promotions are also part of the campaign. Customers who book a periodic maintenance service during the promo period receive a 10 percent discount on Ford parts and labor. Ford Genuine Accessories are also offered with a 10 percent discount.

Customers who spend at least P10,000 on Ford services or parts can join a raffle for service vouchers worth up to P10,000 or a Ford dashcam.

Ford is also continuing its financing offers for the month. The Ranger Sport 4x2 carries a P59,000 all-in financing offer, while the Ranger XLS has a P99,000 all-in deal. The Territory Hybrid Titanium X also carries a P99,000 all-in offer.

The Everest Trend comes with a P79,000 all-in package, while the Everest Titanium variants carry a P99,000 all-in offer. Financing is available through partner banks and remains subject to standard bank approval.