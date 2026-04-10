Filipino-Americans among 8 charged in California hospice fraud crackdown

Authorities estimated that the scheme involved tens of millions of dollars in improper Medicare billing over several years.

According to investigators, the operation allegedly relied on improper patient enrollment and billing practices to maximize reimbursements from the federal health program.

Federal officials said the case forms part of a continuing crackdown on health care fraud in California, particularly schemes targeting Medicare-funded hospice care.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said more individuals could potentially be charged as evidence continues to be reviewed.