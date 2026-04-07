EdgeXpert earns NVIDIA certification

MSI has secured NVIDIA certification for its EdgeXpert platform, signaling its push into enterprise-grade artificial intelligence and edge computing.

The validation places EdgeXpert within NVIDIA AI Enterprise, allowing businesses to deploy generative AI, automation tools and large-scale AI workloads using a tested hardware-software stack. Built on NVIDIA’s Grace Blackwell architecture, the system is designed to handle both development and real-world AI deployment with reduced integration complexity.

With certification, EdgeXpert is positioned for applications ranging from AI agents and industrial automation to healthcare analytics and edge-based AI processing.