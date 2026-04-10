Farmer cuts costs, boosts yield

On a 10‑hectare demonstration farm, his protocol produced about 10 metric tons per hectare, far above the usual 5 to 6 metric tons many farmers consider a strong harvest.

“We’re ahead because they are already lucky to harvest five to six tons,” Bolos said in Filipino. “So most of them usually stay at that level.”

The system focuses on adjusting fertilizer use rather than eliminating it. Bolos begins with ammonium sulfate, followed by carefully timed applications of balanced fertilizers and potassium to support plant growth and grain development. This approach cuts fertilizer costs by at least 25 percent, easing one of the biggest burdens on farm budgets.

A key part of the method is the use of fish amino acid, an organic solution made from fermented fish waste and molasses. Applied throughout the growing season, it helps improve nutrient absorption and soil condition.

“Because of the fish amino acid, I no longer use pesticides and herbicides,” he said.

The cost savings have translated into stronger margins. Bolos said he was able to sell palay at P26 per kilo, while production costs were around P10 per kilo — well below the typical P14 in Nueva Ecija.

Adoption of the method is expanding, with most of the association’s farmland now using the protocol and reporting consistent results. Farmers from other regions have also begun applying the technique, seeing improvements in their harvests.

With fertilizer and fuel prices still uncertain, Bolos’ approach offers a way for farmers to protect earnings while maintaining productivity — an advantage that could shape planting decisions in the coming seasons.