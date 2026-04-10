DoTr shrugs off claims of ‘overcrowded’ MRT-3 Ayala station

“Reports from the Station Base confirm that passenger volume across all MRT-3 stations, including Ayala Station, remained light during this period,” the agency said.

The video, posted by a commuter, purportedly documented a crowded platform at approximately 6:30 a.m.

However, transport officials said their investigation revealed inconsistencies in the uploader’s timeline, noting the individual was recorded traveling along Commonwealth Avenue at a later time that contradicted the video’s claims.

The agency also addressed a separate report of congestion at the same station on Wednesday. Authorities clarified that the earlier incident was caused by a temporary track issue that resulted in longer travel times, which has since been resolved.

The DoTr cautioned the public against sharing unverified content, warning that misleading posts can cause unnecessary anxiety among commuters.