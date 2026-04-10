DOTr debunks viral MRT-3 Ayala congestion claim

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has denied a social media post claiming heavy passenger volume at the Ayala station of the MRT-3 early Friday morning.

“Upon thorough verification, no significant queue or congestion was recorded at Ayala Station during the said time. Reports from the Station Base confirm that passenger volume across all MRT-3 stations, including Ayala Station, remained light during this period,” the agency said in a statement.

The video in question was posted by a netizen who documented his experience at the platform at around 6:30 a.m.

However, DOTr officials noted inconsistencies, saying that further investigation showed the same individual was traveling along Commonwealth Avenue at a later time.

The agency also cited a separate incident at the same station last Wednesday, April 8, which was attributed to a temporary track issue that caused longer train travel times.

“We urge the public to exercise caution and verify information before sharing, as misleading posts may cause unnecessary concern among commuters,” the DOTr said.