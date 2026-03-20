UP leads Philippine schools in 2026 EduRank rankings

Several Philippine universities made it to the 2026 EduRank global rankings, with the University of the Philippines emerging as the top-ranked institution in the country.

Data from EduRank showed that UP placed 312th in Asia and 1,299th globally, leading the list of Philippine universities.

De La Salle University ranked second among local institutions, followed by Ateneo de Manila University in third place. The University of Santo Tomas and the University of the Philippines Los Baños completed the top five.

Also included in the top 10 were the University of the Philippines Manila, Mapúa University, University of San Carlos, Asian Institute of Management, and Silliman University.

EduRank evaluates universities based on research output, non-academic prominence, and alumni impact, among other indicators.