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Curfew enforcement raises shelter concerns

Curfew enforcement raises shelter concerns
PHOTO courtesy of Cebu City Police Office/FB
Published on

Authorities are coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development to prevent overcrowding in youth shelters amid strict curfew enforcement for minors.

Officials said rescued minors must be properly handled without overwhelming Bahay Pag-asa facilities.

Curfew enforcement raises shelter concerns
Nartatez seeks DSWD help to ease shelter congestion

The Children’s Legal Rights and Development Center urged the government to reconsider a blanket curfew in Metro Manila, warning it could lead to arbitrary arrests and abuse.

Based on past operations, the group noted that strict enforcement often results in overcrowding and mistreatment.

Authorities maintained that the curfew is a protective measure.

A recent gas station robbery in General Emilio Aguinaldo, Cavite, involving a minor, was cited as justification for stricter enforcement.

minor curfew Philippines
Bahay Pag-asa overcrowding
DSWD youth shelters

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