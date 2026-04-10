Curfew enforcement raises shelter concerns

The Children’s Legal Rights and Development Center urged the government to reconsider a blanket curfew in Metro Manila, warning it could lead to arbitrary arrests and abuse.

Based on past operations, the group noted that strict enforcement often results in overcrowding and mistreatment.

Authorities maintained that the curfew is a protective measure.

A recent gas station robbery in General Emilio Aguinaldo, Cavite, involving a minor, was cited as justification for stricter enforcement.