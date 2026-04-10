BTS break Hot Ones records in chaotic debut, RM declares 'this is illegal'

Armed with 80 spicy wings (yes, 80) plus emergency supplies of milk and ice cream, Sean Evans challenged RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to survive 10 escalating levels of heat while discussing their comeback album "Arirang" and their musical journey. Survive is the key word here.

BTS on the 'hot' seat (literally):



“Hot Ones” is already famous for spicy wings and even spicier questions—but this episode basically said, “what if we made it worse?” With seven members plus the host, the table held a record-breaking number of wings, and for the first time ever, a group this big attempted the dreaded “wings of death” together. Team bonding… but make it painful.

As expected, reactions were all over the place:

RM started strong but quickly became the human embodiment of regret, sweating through his soul while his members watched with delight. Jung Kook summed it up perfectly by saying his “body is crying.” RM then sealed his legacy by declaring, “This is illegal. It should be prohibited by the law."

J-hope decided pain is temporary but vibes are forever, dancing through the spice like it was part of the choreography. Honestly, iconic coping mechanism.

Jin maintained the drama by sticking out his tongue and yelling after each bite, as if the wings had personally betrayed him.

SUGA stayed impressively calm (as expected), only casually dropping near the end that he felt dizzy—like that’s just a minor side effect. He also took a moment to reflect on his early days as an underground rapper, proving you can be philosophical while suffering.

Jimin turned into the group’s emotional support system, hyping everyone up with “Come on, wing!” which may or may not have helped.

Jung Kook handled it well… until he didn’t. At one point, completely overwhelmed, he told everyone to “shut up”—despite nobody actually talking. Jimin joining in just made it even funnier.

V? V chose peace. By peace, we mean milk and ice cream. A lot of it. At one point, Jin asked if he was eating cereal, and honestly, valid question.

By the end of it, BTS didn’t just complete the challenge—they redefined it. Records were broken, dignity was questionable, and fans got one of the funniest, most chaotic interviews in Hot Ones history.