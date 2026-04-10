Brawner: Maritime security a shared responsibility

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Friday said maritime security must be treated as a shared responsibility among nations and stakeholders.
Speaking at the Maritime Security Symposium 2026 at Camp Aguinaldo, Brawner said the event serves as a platform for dialogue and cooperation in safeguarding the region’s maritime domain.
“As the chair of ASEAN this year, the Philippines is guided by a simple but enduring idea that our future must be navigated together but guided with clarity. From the perspective of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, maritime security is both a national duty and a shared responsibility. We remain committed to protecting our sovereignty and securing our maritime interests, consistent with international law and in a manner that contributes to regional stability. We will continue to act with professionalism, discipline, and restraint, but equally, we will continue to act with purpose because stability is best preserved when it is actively upheld,” Brawner said.
The AFP chief also cited recent discussions during the fifth Philippine-Indonesia Military Cooperation Meeting, where both countries agreed to enhance joint operations, including coordinated patrols in the Sulu and Celebes seas.
“We have also agreed upon more intelligence exchanges and enhanced education and training exchanges. We also added a new subcommittee, which is the subcommittee on logistics… So, dialogue, mutual respect, and consensus are very important,” he said.
Brawner noted that maritime security is increasingly shaped by geopolitical shifts, emerging threats, technological advances, and environmental pressures.
“Because ultimately, maritime security is not defined by declarations. It is defined by what we can do together,” he added.