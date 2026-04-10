Brawner: Maritime security a shared responsibility

The AFP chief also cited recent discussions during the fifth Philippine-Indonesia Military Cooperation Meeting, where both countries agreed to enhance joint operations, including coordinated patrols in the Sulu and Celebes seas.

“We have also agreed upon more intelligence exchanges and enhanced education and training exchanges. We also added a new subcommittee, which is the subcommittee on logistics… So, dialogue, mutual respect, and consensus are very important,” he said.

Brawner noted that maritime security is increasingly shaped by geopolitical shifts, emerging threats, technological advances, and environmental pressures.

“Because ultimately, maritime security is not defined by declarations. It is defined by what we can do together,” he added.