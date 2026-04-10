Balisacan lays out plan vs Middle East impact

Economic managers are moving to shield the Philippine economy from the spillover effects of tensions in the Middle East, with a focus on keeping prices stable and protecting key sectors.
At a House briefing, Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan presented a set of measures aimed at managing risks from higher fuel costs, supply disruptions, and external uncertainty. Lawmakers are studying these proposals as part of a broader legislative response.
Central to the strategy is the government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) framework, which seeks to cushion vulnerable sectors while sustaining economic activity. The approach combines short-term relief with policies designed to strengthen resilience over time.
Officials said the plan targets sectors most exposed to global shocks, including transport, food production, and industry, which are sensitive to fuel prices and supply chain disruptions. The goal is to limit the impact on inflation and ensure steady access to essential goods.
The briefing also highlighted the need for coordination across government agencies, with representatives from energy, finance, labor, and budget offices taking part in discussions. The inter-agency effort is expected to support both immediate interventions and longer-term policy adjustments.
Lawmakers said the consultation would guide future measures to help the country navigate external risks while maintaining economic stability.