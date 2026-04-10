Balisacan lays out plan vs Middle East impact

Officials said the plan targets sectors most exposed to global shocks, including transport, food production, and industry, which are sensitive to fuel prices and supply chain disruptions. The goal is to limit the impact on inflation and ensure steady access to essential goods.

The briefing also highlighted the need for coordination across government agencies, with representatives from energy, finance, labor, and budget offices taking part in discussions. The inter-agency effort is expected to support both immediate interventions and longer-term policy adjustments.

Lawmakers said the consultation would guide future measures to help the country navigate external risks while maintaining economic stability.