Ateneo de Manila makes academic research public at SM Book Nook

By bringing these journals into a public, community-oriented space, the initiative opens new pathways for learners, readers, and curious minds to engage with academic works beyond the classroom and traditional library settings.

Book Nook, a community reading initiative pioneered by Singapore-based architect Shereen Sy, reimagines everyday spaces as accessible hubs for learning and exchange. It currently has three locations in Metro Manila — at SM Podium, SM Aura Premier and SM North EDSA — each designed as an open, free-to-use library that invites visitors to read, share, and donate books. The addition of Ateneo’s journals enriches the space by introducing peer-reviewed academic resources into a more relaxed and welcoming environment.

The Book Nook team welcomed the turnover and emphasized the significance of collaboration in advancing literacy and community engagement.

Through this initiative, the Ateneo de Manila University continues to extend the reach of its academic works, affirming the role of scholarship in public life and community development.