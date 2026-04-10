Adamson bags title No. 13, sustains softball dominance

The Lady Falcons have now overtaken Far Eastern University as the winningest squad in the sport, breaking the deadlock with their league-best 21st championship.

The Lady Falcons also won 5-0 in last Monday’s opener.

The San Marcelino-based squad used a strong start to fuel this historic victory.

Down to one out in the first inning, Reyae Villamin sent a deep fly ball to right field that could have been an easy catch for UP’s Sathia Romero-Salas.

Instead, the rookie Fighting Maroon misplayed the catch, allowing Roma Mae Cruz to score the go-ahead run. Villamin was then rewarded with a run of her own after another defensive error from left fielder Laica Atlas drove in the second run.

Mae Langga, the season’s Best Hitter (BA .480) and Best Slugger (SA 1.040), then delivered her lone hit of the day — a triple down the right-field line past Romero-Salas — to spark the third-inning rally.

The eventual Season 88 Most Valuable Player and Adamson team captain then extended the lead to three after a sacrifice hit to right field from Villamin.

Three straight hits from Mea Tubongbanua, Jhaycel Roldan, and MJ Libaton produced two more runs, which ultimately stood as the final score as the Adamson defense shut down UP.

The Fighting Maroons had a chance to get on the scoreboard after back-to-back hits from substitutes Erika Ocampo and Airess Libaton, but Glory Alonzo eventually struck out Cali Adriatico for the second out.

Alonzo, who was named the season’s Best Pitcher, then induced a long fly ball from graduating Reuel Caogdan that Villamin easily caught for the final out, sealing the shutout and the dynastic championship for the Lady Falcons.

Alonzo finished with five strikeouts in the clincher.