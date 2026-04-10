100K gamers eye national glory

The competition will feature titles spanning multiple genres, including Apex Legends, Dota 2, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, VALORANT, and Counter-Strike 2, among others.

Hundreds of qualifying events will be held worldwide throughout 2026, opening pathways for players to secure national team spots.

“The full ENC 2026 games lineup wasn’t built around the biggest titles alone, but to create the broadest possible footprint,” said Fabian Scheuermann, chief games officer at the Esports Foundation. “No single game can do that — different titles reach different regions and communities, and bringing them together is what makes the ENC truly open.”

The same applies to national reach: some titles open pathways in a few countries, some extend across dozens. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, we’re creating a shared stage for millions of people, opening opportunities for talent to break through and giving communities a reason to rally behind their teams, bringing esports to every corner of the world.”

Organizers said the tournament carries a $45-million funding commitment, including a $20-million prize pool distributed across all 16 titles. Players and coaches will receive equal payouts for the same finishing positions, with top finishers earning up to $50,000 each.