Dy urges LGUs to harness digital tools to improve public services

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III strongly urged local government chief executives and leaders to harness modern technology and digital tools to improve public service delivery and strengthen communities amid emerging global challenges.
Dy, speaking at the general assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP), encouraged local officials to support the administration’s push for digital governance under the vision of a Bagong Pilipinas.
“Kasabay nito, mahalaga rin po na suportahan natin ang ating Pangulo sa kanyang pangarap para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” he said.
Dy cited the eGov PH application as a key example of how digitalization is transforming access to government services.
“Halimbawa po nito ang eGov PH app, na ngayon ay mayroon nang mahigit apatnapung milyong users. Sa pamamagitan nito, mas mabilis nang naaabot ng ating mga kababayan ang serbisyo ng pamahalaan—mula sa pagkuha ng mga business permit hanggang sa iba’t ibang government transactions,” Dy said.
Local governments were also urged to coordinate more closely with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to expand digital services at the municipal level.
“Kaya hinihikayat ko rin po ang ating mga lokal na pamahalaan na makipag-ugnayan sa Department of Information and Communications Technology nang mas maigting,” he said.
“Let us ask ourselves: what services can we improve with the power of modern technology?”
Dy said technologies such as geo-mapping can also improve disaster preparedness and planning by identifying areas vulnerable to landslides, flooding and earthquakes.
“For example, we can utilize modern technology to make our communities safer. Sa pamamagitan ng geo-mapping, maaari nating matukoy ang mga lugar na madalas tinatamaan ng landslides at pagbaha,” he said.
“This can guide local governments in issuing permits for development projects so we can avoid tragedies and better protect the lives and livelihoods of our people.”