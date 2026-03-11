Dy urges LGUs to harness digital tools to improve public services

“Kaya hinihikayat ko rin po ang ating mga lokal na pamahalaan na makipag-ugnayan sa Department of Information and Communications Technology nang mas maigting,” he said.

“Let us ask ourselves: what services can we improve with the power of modern technology?”

Dy said technologies such as geo-mapping can also improve disaster preparedness and planning by identifying areas vulnerable to landslides, flooding and earthquakes.

“For example, we can utilize modern technology to make our communities safer. Sa pamamagitan ng geo-mapping, maaari nating matukoy ang mga lugar na madalas tinatamaan ng landslides at pagbaha,” he said.

“This can guide local governments in issuing permits for development projects so we can avoid tragedies and better protect the lives and livelihoods of our people.”