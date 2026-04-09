Ugandan man admits ‘human sacrifice’ kindergarten stabbings

He is thought to have gained access to the kindergarten by posing as a parent, before attacking children with a knife, killing four of them — ranging in age from 15 months to two and a half.

The attack sparked outrage in the African Great Lakes nation, with an angry crowd attempting to lynch him before his arrest.

The indictment read in court said Onyum “recorded a charge and caution statement wherein he confessed to killing all the deceased children.”

It said a medical assessment found his thought processes were “normal,” but he “believed in wealth by human sacrifice” and explained the killings as a means of “fortune hunting or enrichment.”

Victims’ relatives present for the hearing jeered at the defendant, who did not react.

The kindergarten catered for “malnourished and vulnerable children” aged between three months and three years, the indictment said.